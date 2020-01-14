Consolacion vows to return in Sinulog 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While they missed the chance to defend their title as Sinulog Free Interpretation champion this year, the municipality of Consolacion vows to make their comeback in the Sinulog stage in 2021.

Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado, in an interview on Tuesday, January 14, said they chose not to compete in this year’s Sinulog as they would focus their resources on preparing for their centennial founding anniversary which comes this February.

Alegado explained that the persons that are preparing for their founding anniversary are the same people that would have taken care of their Sinulog preparation had they pursued to participate.

“So sad kaayo ta nga wala ta ka-defend sa atong title. Duol ra kaayo sa atong centennial celebration which is the first week of February. I should say nga di na madala sa lawas,” Alegado said.

(It is very sad that we are not able to defend our title this year. The days are just so close with our centennial founding anniversary which comes the first week of February. I should say that we have reached our physical limitations).

“Di mi ganahan nga ma-torn in between mi sa among preparations. Ni-focus lang sa mi sa centennial kay dili na man ni mobalik while the Sinulog will be there yearly,” he added.

(We don’t want to be torn in between in our preparations. We are just focusing first with the centennial anniversary since this would only come once while the opportunity to dance in Sinulog is there yearly.)

The mayor also said that despite not competing for the dance parade, the town’s devotion to Santo Niño remains unwavering as they continue to hear the novena for the Fiesta Señor.

As long as they would be able to find funding for 2021, Alegado said the town will find its way back to Sinulog sa Lalawigan and to the grand parade. /rcg