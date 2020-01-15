Kickstart the Sinulog festivities at Marco Polo Plaza as we celebrate Cebu’s grandest festival with the hotel’s most iconic Culinary Journey – Sugbusog!

This year, we are teaming up with Cebu’s favorite food market, Sugbo Mercado, to bring you more of your favorite Cebuano delicacies such as lechon, tinuom, lechon manok, Cebu mango desserts and many more.

Discover more of Cebu through a gastronomic adventure at Café Marco, and work your way to the different featured vendors of Sugbo Mercado. Every dinner starting January 16, one featured vendor from Sugbo Mercado will prepare their specialty dishes or desserts at Café Marco. A fiesta in Cebu is never complete without its Cebu Lechon, that’s why Kuzina Guadalupe will prepare their best-selling lechon belly and tuna panga for this Culinary Journey.

Catch Seabu as they prepare mouth-watering baked scallops in different flavors and their famous crispy crablets. Taste

the flavorful grilled native chicken from UMA and their signature dish, tinuom. Have a refreshing treat from Ally Mango with their specialty mango shake drink and choose from Swirl Dessert Corner’s variety of soft served icecream topped with your favorite boba or mango tidbits. Slurp some fresh fruit juices and smoothies from the healthy and environment friendly fruit juice bar, Skweez.

Celebrate the city-wide fiesta with your family and friends at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu with Sugbusog X Sugbo Mercado from January 15 to 20. Eat, Pray and Pit Señor!

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 or email [email protected] Visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com.