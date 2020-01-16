Visit these places this Sinulog week before Cebu gets crowded

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is going to rain people on the roads of Cebu City on Sunday, January 19, the Sinulog Grand Parade.

If you are already in Cebu before Sunday, then take advantage of less crowded streets before the festival mayhem descends here. Visit some of Cebu’s well-known heritage, religious and cultural sites for a crash course on history. Don’t forget to check on the fun places to enjoy the festival vibes too.

Here’s a short list of where to go in Cebu for that ultimate Sinulog experience.

Ready?

Let’s go!

Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. The devotion to Señor Santo Niño is the heart of the Sinulog festival. If you are a devotee, then this historic and religious site is more than just a tourist spot for you. If you are here just for the festival, drop by anyway to learn about the traditional prayer-dance that has been the signature move of many performers participating in the grand parade.

Magellan’s Cross. The story that spread is that the original cross that the explorer Ferdinand Magellan planted on April 21, 1521 is encased in the cross of tindalo wood which is located in the center of the kiosk. Historian and archaeologist Jose Eleazar “Jobers” Bersales said that is not true as “no wooden cross would have survived the element and the pogrom that followed the killing of Magellan and the double-cross that the Sugbuanons made to the remainder of his fleet that decided to have a banquet with him thereafter.” Nevertheless, the cross stands there as a symbol of the Christianization of Cebu. The kiosk is located in between the Basilica and the Cebu City Hall so you won’t miss it!

Fuente Osmeña Circle. These days, the entire circle has food stalls selling whatever your tummy fancies up to the wee hours of the morning. There’s music and various kinds of entertainment too. On grand parade day, the area is going to get busier so take your time these days before that area gets really crowded.

Heritage Sites. Close to Colon Street, dubbed as the country’s oldest street, are several heritage sites and museums that you can visit for glimpses of the old Cebu. Casa Gorordo is a great showcase of balay nga bato (stone house) with a rich resource of information about the families of Cebu in the old Parian area. Museums such as the province-run Museo Sugbo and the privately-owned Museo Parian sa Sugbo-1730 Jesuit House are interesting places to learn about Cebu’s culture and heritage. Add Fort San Pedro and the Cebu Heritage Monument to this list and you already have a full day at the Queen City of the South.

Boom na Boom Sa Sugbo. Need a place where you can go through your afternoon without a care in the world? Head on to Boom na Boom sa Sugbo, also known as Kasadya sa SRP. Enjoy all the rides at this carnival that brings the “peryahan” feel of your childhood.

Of course, Cebu is officially on fiesta mood on this Sunday so there are parties and festivities everywhere.

Make sure to enjoy but don’t forget to be responsible!

Pit Señor! /celr