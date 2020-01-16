Nalzaro asks Ombud to conduct lifestyle check on Caindec; LTO-7 chief says ‘no problem’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tri-media personality Bobby Nalzaro has filed a request for the state’s anti-graft body to conduct a lifestyle check on Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO – 7) Regional Director Victor Caindec.

Caindec, in response, said he would welcome such challenge.

Nalzaro lodged the request letter before the Office of the Ombudsman in Visayas today, Thursday (January 16). A copy of the request letter was furnished to CDN Digital.

“I challenged Mr. Victor Emmanuel Caindec to come clean and show his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from the time he assumed office to date if he has nothing to hide, but he refused,” Nalzaro stated in his letter of request.

“Instead, he threatened to sue me for libel and made allegations that he gave me and an (sic) envelope, an insinuation of bribery, when he was still not in government. And in a condescending manner, posted on social media that he is planning to run for congressman because my commentaries have made him popular,” he added.

Caindec, on the other hand, told CDN Digital in a text message that he was open for a lifestyle check should the Ombudsman grant Nalzaro’s request.

“Technically, my SALNs are public documents. So, yes (to Nalzaro’s request) — no problem,” Caindec said.

The LTO – 7 official also criticized the broadcaster’s decision as an empty gesture.

“The letter is devoid of any credible information, and is meant to simply harass the director,” he said.

The word-war between Nalzaro and Caindec started after the former revealed in his opinion columns that the latter’s biological father, Sonny Caindec, alleged that “his son allegedly amassed wealth in just two years” after he became LTO-7 director./dbs