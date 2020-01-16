Motorcycle-riding shooter kills former convict in Kamputhaw

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former convict, who just got out of prison on 2018, was killed by a motorcycle-riding gunman in Purok 3 Upper, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City at past 3 p.m. today, January 16, 2020.

Federico Limoran of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City died after he was shot in the head by an unidentified assailant, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Lydio Libres Jr. of the Abellana Police Station.

Initial investigation showed that Limoran was walking along the road in Purok 3 Upper when two men on separate motorcycles arrived.

When they got near Limoran, one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a gun and shot Limoran on the head, killing him on the spot.

The motorcycle-riding assailant and his cohort then turned back to the main highway and fled heading south.

Witnesses told policemen that the gunman and his cohort could not be identified because they were wearing full-face helmets.

Libres said that they were investigating the background of the victim as the killing might be related to a previous case, where he served time for homicide — for stabbing dead a public utility jeepney driver in 2010.

Limoran was released from jail in October 2018.

“Pero open gihapon mi sa kung unsa pa ang possible nga mga motive sa crime,” said Libres.

(But we’re open to investigate the other possible motives of the crime.)

Federico’s body was brought to Saint Francis Funeral Homes along N. Bacalso Avenue and would undergo an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the victim’s wife is hoping that the assailants’ conscience would bother them and cause them to give themselves up.

She said that by giving themselves up she and their four children would get justice for what the killer had done.

“Upat tawon ka mga anak ang gibiyaan aning tawhana,” she said.

(This man left behind four children.) /dbs