Shooting in Dauin, NegOr: One dead, another wounded

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A 50-year old man did not finish his meal when he was shot dead by two of the five mask-wearing suspects while inside an eatery beside the Dauin Cockpit Arena in Barangay Masaplod Norte of Dauin town in Negros Oriental past 10 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The owner of the carenderia was wounded during the shooting incident.

Police Master Sargeant Jonathan Poliquit, the investigator on duty of the Dauin police, told CDN Digital that the victim was identified as Renato Sarne, a resident of Barangay Cadawinonan, Dumaguete City.

Hit by a stray bullet in her leg was Edwina Academia, 40, of Barangay North Poblacion, Bacong, Negros Oriental.

Initial investigation by the police showed that the victim was eating when five male suspects went inside the eatery. Without any provocation two of the five men armed with a caliber .45 pistol fired at the victim several times at close range.

Sarne, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, died on the spot. Academia, wounded by a stray bullet, was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Poliquit said that after the shooting, the five suspects walked calmly on foot towards their motorcycles parked few meters away from the crime scene.

Poliquit added based on the autopsy report by the municipal health officer, Dr. Melpha Yee, the victim sustained 10 gunshot wounds all over his body including his head.

“Amo pang gi check ang background sa biktima kay dili na siya taga diri. Murag namulang ra to siya diri. Kadtong derbiha sa Dumaguete daw to dapat. Human gibalhin diri. So naa siya entry diri so diri sila gaabot,” Poliquit said.

(We are still checking on the background of the victim because he was not from here. He came here for the derby. The derby was supposed to be held in Dumaguete but it was transferred here. It seemed that since he was here, he was killed here)#