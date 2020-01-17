Duque: Parents’ trust and confidence on vaccines recovered

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday said the government has now recovered the trust and confidence of parents towards having their children vaccinated.

Duque made the remark after the health department reported four new cases of polio in the country on Thursday, which brought the total number of cases to 16 since September 2019.

“Wala na. Tapos na ‘yun (It’s done, it’s over). We have finally recovered the trust and confidence of the mothers as to the integrity, safety, efficacy, and quality of our vaccines,” Roque told reporters on the sidelines of the Duterte Legacy campaign in Pasay City.

Following the confirmation of four new polio cases in the country, Duque said another polio vaccination drive — the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio (SPKP) campaign — in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be held from January 27 to February 27.

“Huwag po nating kalimutan, dalhin muli ang ating mga anak [sa polio vaccination drive] para po sila ay mabigyan ng oral polio vaccine,” the health secretary said.

(Let us not forget to bring our children to our polio vaccination drive so that they will be given oral polio vaccine.)

Duque then reminded the public to always observe personal hygiene and wash their hands, especially children who are prone to the disease.

Further, the health secretary reminded hospitals to report any signs or symptoms of patients experiencing signs of polio.

“They can be held liable under the Disease Notiafiable Act of Public Health Concern and be made to account for their failure to notify,” Duque said.