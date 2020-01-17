New rules set for this Sunday’s parade due to President’s visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Aside from the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), new policies will also be placed for the Sinulog Grand Parade in anticipation of the arrival of President Rodrigo Duterte this Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Val Sandiego, project director of the Sinulog Governing Board (SGB), announced during Friday’s Contingents’ Meeting at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) that new rules for the parade will be introduced as per instructions and recommendations from the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

“As we all know, President Rodrigo Duterte will be gracing the festival. We all know it’s kind of hard to plan things out but the PSG will be coming with new set of rules and policies,” Sandiego told the representatives of the contingents who attended the gathering.

Sandiego said one of the new rules to be implemented is to limit the number of support members for each contingent – be it for floats, higantes, puppeteers, and dancers.

The SGB executive also said they will be distributing armbands to serve as passes for the support groups during the parade.

“What we are trying to control is the number of people accompanying every contingent. So, there will be a limit to the number of persons, and this will be based on the armbands given to you,” said Sandiego.

Sandiego said the President is expected to arrive and give his speech during daytime. To ensure smooth transition and start of the parade, Sandiego reminded all contingents to assemble on their assigned spot on time.

“The Mass starts at 7:30 a.m. Floats should be assembled at exactly 2 a.m. And all dancing contingents should be stationed at where they are assigned at exactly 4 a.m.,” Sandiego said.

Venue lockdown?

Sandiego also disclosed to the representatives of the participating contingent’s that all performers should be in the venue at least two hours before Duterte is scheduled to arrive.

“Today after lunch (Friday, January 17), you will know your places in the venue. On the event day, we are instructed (by PSG) that there shall be no movement. Meaning, all performers should be inside the venue hours before the President will arrive,” said Sandiego.

“We advise everyone if they want to go to the CR or go out of the venue, do so hours before the President will come otherwise you may not be able to enter,” he added.

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), for their part, has announced the guidelines for the President’s arrival at the CCSC. This includes the prohibition of backpacks inside the venue. /bmjo