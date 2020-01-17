Globe Telecom announces temporary suspension of mobile services this Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Globe Telecom today announced that it will be suspending all mobile phone services starting tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, until further notice, in compliance with the recent orders of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to shut-off signals during the two significant activities that celebrate the 455th Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festival 2020 on Saturday and Sunday.

The signal shut off will begin at 4 a.m. of Saturday when the fluvial procession of the image of the Señor Santo Niño along the Mactan Channel is being staged and during the afternoon’s solemn procession that will mark the eve of the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration.

The shut-off is expected to continue during the Sinulog Festival grand parade on Sunday, January 19, that is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. with an opening Mass at the Cebu City Sports Center, to be followed by the actual grand parade that will involved over 90 contingents.

A similar signal shut-off was earlier announced by Smart Communications, also in compliance with the directive from NTC.

“In compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s order, there will be a temporary loss of mobile, Globe at Home LTE and Prepaid WiFI signal in some parts of Cebu City and other neighboring areas during the Sinulog Festival on January 18, starting 4AM,” the Globe advisory said.

“Service will be restored upon the go-signal from the NTC,” it added.

The company also advised its customers to load early or register to their promos with longer validity. / elb