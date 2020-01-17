Two HVTs nabbed, P10M shabu seized in Tawason buy-bust operation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Two men, whom police considered as high value targets, were caught with at least 1.4 kilos or almost P10 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at past midnight or early morning of January 18, 2020 in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City.

Jerson Collamat, 22, of Barangay Tinago, Cebu City; and Pablito Laglario, 31, of Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City, were arrested by Mandaue City policemen during the operation, said Police Lieutenant Franco Rudolf Oriol, Mandaue City Police Office City Intelligence Branch chief, during an interview with CDN Digital. |dbs