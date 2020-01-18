Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu Celebrates Sinulog

14 January 2020 – As the Philippines’ grandest festival draws nearer, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu launches a weeklong series of colorful displays, enriching heritage activities, and gastronomic dining offers to celebrate Cebu’s very own Sinulog.

Throughout the week, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu showcases the island’s rich heritage and strong Christian faith with a variety of installations. Starting January 13, guests are invited to visit a replica of the Magellan’s Cross Shrine at the lobby, housing a collection of images of the Señor Santo Niño, and the hotel’s very own visual rendition of the Child Jesus by Cebuano artist Anthony Fermin done during a live painting at the hotel’s opening in 2012.

Event sponsor Casa Gorordo Museum also opens its doors to a pop-up, where tour guides share about the well-preserved Filipino home. Museum tickets and children’s activities are also available at the booth.

As the Sinulog weekend comes in, guests witness an exuberating show of talent and tradition at the lobby. From January 17 to 19, Casa Gorordo Museum’s Cultural Dancers will perform live with an appearance of Quest Hotel’s Sinulog Queen at 2PM.

On January 19, Casa Gorordo Museum stages a Sinug or traditional prayer dance at 7AM, an educational performance combining drama and dance that sheds light on the history of the Sinulog festival. To pump up the volume, drum beaters Infinity Tribe will have an electrifying performance at 5PM.

Quest Hotel Cebu’s all-day dining restaurant Pusô Bistro & Bar sets a hearty Cebuano spread of seafood and lechon for the Sinulog Fiesta Buffet from January 17 to 19. The Sinulog Lunch Buffet is at PHP850 net per person and the Sinulog Dinner Buffet is at PHP1,200 net per person.

The festivities continue to the Pool Bar for a sunny and tropical vibe. The Unlimited Grill barbecue promo is available at the Pool Bar from January 17 to 19, from 5PM to 7PM. The outdoor gastronomic delight kicks-off with a live performance by Cebuano musician and Awit Award winner Melody Hodgson on January 17 at 5PM. On fiesta day, January 19, Unlimited Grill is upgraded with a spread of Cebuano street food staples. The Unlimited Grill promo is at PHP500 net per person.

It is an exhilarating fiesta celebration throughout the Sinulog weekend at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu. For inquiries or reservations, please call (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to [email protected]. For real-time updates, guests may follow @questhotelcebu and @pusobistro on Instagram; and facebook.com/cebuquesthotel and facebook.com/pusobistro on Facebook.