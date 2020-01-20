LTFRB-7 to start apprehending motorcycle taxis in Metro Cebu next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Starting next week, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB -7) will apprehend motorcycle taxis operating in Metro Cebu.

This developed after the Department of Transportation (DOTr), through the technical working group (TWG) of the LTFRB central office, decided to cancel the pilot study of all motorcycle taxis in the country.

LTFRB-7 director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said there are around 3,000 Angkas riders in Metro Cebu who will be affected by the cancellation of the pilot study.

Angkas is a motorcycle passenger transport and delivery service company operating in the country, including in Cebu.

Montealto also said their office is ready to comply with any order coming from their central office or from the Supreme Court (SC) to apprehend Angkas riders next week.

“We have to wait for any official order from the head office but usually, we’re also tasked to apprehend them,” he added.

For the LTFRB-7 head, the recent decision of DOTr to halt the pilot study of motor taxis, which is supposed to end in March, was just fitting for the sake of passenger safety.

Montealto said the current arrangement was going ‘backwards’.

“In my opinion, the ideal situation should be that there should be a training first among drivers before proceeding to a pilot study. What we have now is that the training is done during the pilot study. It’s backwards,” he said.

“Training our motor taxi drivers is essential, considering we’re talking about two-wheeled vehicles, which, according to law, will remain as private mode of transportation. We give premium to the safety of our passengers,” added Montealto. /bmjo