Medical assistance for poor and indigent patients in Cebu’s 6th and 4th Districts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Poor and indigent patients from the province’s 6th and 4th Districts can now avail of improved medical services in more government health facilities.

This after 6th District Representative Emmarie Lolypop Ouano Dizon signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital.

The MOA signing was held at VSMMC this morning, January 21 with Cebu’s 4th District Representative Janice Salimbangon who also extended medical funds to VSMMC and Eversley Hospital for her indigent constituents.

The signing was also attended by DOH Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas, VSMMC Chief of Hospital Dr. Gerardo Aquino Jr., Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital Medical Chief Pythagoras Zerna.

Also gracing the event were Mandaue City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, Cordova Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho, and Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado.

Rep. Ouano Dizon gave P7,500,000 to VSMMC in Cebu City and P3,500,000 to Eversley General Hospital in Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

Salimbangon on the other hand, gave P4 million to VSMMC and P1 million to Eversley Hospital.

Rep. Ouano Dizon said her grant was in line with the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients Program (MAIPP) of the Department of Health which provides affordable, accessible and adequate health care service especially for the poor and indigent patients.

“The program makes funds available for paying the hospital bills and laboratory fees of poor and indigent patients seeking medical services in these facilities,” she said.

She said she will also tap the help of Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Sen. Pia Cayetano and Cong. Mikey Romero of One Pacman Partylist for this program.

Patients can avail of medical assistance amounting to P50,000 but Rep. Ouano-Dizon said she may request the concerned hospital to increase the amount on a case-to-case basis.

She added that even out-patients and those admitted without undergoing operation can avail of P5,000 medical assistance./rcg