DOH to public: Stay healthy, protect yourselves from corona, other diseases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Keeping yourself healthy remains the best way to protect yourself from the feared novel strain of corona virus that has plagued a city in China.

This was the reminder of Dr. Jaime Bernadas, Central Visayas director of the Department of Health (DOH-7), following Health Secretary Francisco Duque’s confirmation that they were monitoring the case of a child from Wuhan, China who tested positive of an undetermined strain of pancorona virus.

Bernadas reminded that one’s health status would be one of the aggravating factors in cases of contracting a viral or any other disease.

“Atong paninguhaon nga magpabilin ta nga healthy. Complete rest, balanced diet ug exercise. Likayan pod nato nga ma-stress labi na akdtong mga naay diabetes, hypertension. Ang usa sa mga contributory factors or aggravating circumstances kung masakit ta mao man ang atong medical status,” Bernadas said in an interview following Duque’s statement.

(Let us strive to be healthy. Complete rest, balanced diet and exercise. Let us avoid getting stressed especially those that have diabetes or hypertention. One of the contributory factors or aggravating circumstance when we contract diseases is our present medical status.)

Bernadas also advised the public to avoid getting into crowded places especially when they could see people who were having respiratory problems there, even the simple cough and colds.

“Kung ikaw mismo duna kay symptoms of respiratory infections, maglikay pod ka nga makatakod ka. Stay sa balay or wear protective masks,” Bernadas said.

(For those who have symptoms of respiratory infections, avoid transmitting the disease to others. Stay at home or wear protective masks.)

Bernadas earlier assured that the DOH-7, the hospitals, local health units and the Bureau of Quarantine were on top of the situation and is following a protocol in facing the corona virus threat./dbs