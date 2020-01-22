5-year-old Chinese child in Cebu has recovered – DOH

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The 5-year-old child who tested positive for a non-specific pancorona virus in Cebu City has recovered from having flu-like symptoms.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced this in an interview with Radyo Inquirer Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020.

“The child has recovered even as child remains in isolation until they received the result of the confirmatory test from Australia,” Duque said in Tagalog.

The head of the Department of Health (DOH) also said their agency is expecting to receive the confirmatory results that will determine if the 5 year-old Chinese kid from Wuhan, China has contracted the 2019 novel coronavirus on Thursday, January 24, 2020.

Duque said specimens of the patient was already sent to Melbourne, Australia for further laboratory tests, and are expected to arrive there anytime today. He added that the results of the tests could be produced 24 hours after.

In the event the results will show that the child is positive for the 2019-nCoV, Duque said they will immediately commence contact tracing, especially the first four passengers sitting beside the patient on the plane that transported him from China to Cebu City.

He also said the health condition of the child’s mother is stable, and that she is not showing any flu-like symptoms. / with reports from Radyo Inquirer