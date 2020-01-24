DOH-8: No confirmed 2019-nCoV in Tacloban City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is no confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus, simplified as 2019-nCoV, in Tacloban City in Leyte province.

Quoting the press conference conducted by the Department of Health in Eastern Visayas (DOH – 8), the public information office (PIO) of the Tacloban City Government issued the advisory today, Friday (January 24), on their official Facebook page.

“The Department of Health (DOH) 8 said there is no reported case of the novel coronavirus in Tacloban,” the city’s PIO stated.

Read more: DOH secretary Duque urges netizens not to spread unverified claims of coronavirus infection

This developed after unofficial and unverified reports claiming that a foreigner residing in Tacloban City was allegedly admitted in a hospital upon returning from a visit at Wuhan City in China.

The 2019-nCoV came from Wuhan City in Hubei province in Central China. Wuhan city is now under lockdown as authorities attempt to contain the virus from spreading.

Tacloban City’s PIO also stated that their region’s DOH head will “not deny, nor confirm” the claims made on the viral posts.

“During a press conference earlier today, DOH Director Minerva Molon said it will “not deny, nor confirm” the posts circulating on social media regarding a suspected coronavirus patient confined in a hospital in Tacloban as there is government protocol based on World Health Organization guidelines that need to be considered.” it added.

The local government of Tacloban City likewise advised its constituents to refrain from sharing unverified information in order not to cause ‘undue panic’ amid the threat of 2019-nCoV.

/dbs