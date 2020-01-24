The Year of the Metal Rat is welcomed with a celebration of remarkable

Chinese dining traditions at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu. To begin the festivities,

guests are invited to watch an Eye-Dotting Ceremony and Lion Dance at the lobby,

culminated with a Prosperity Toss at the restaurant on the Eve of the Lunar New Year on

January 24, Friday. The program starts at 6PM.

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s all-day dining restaurant Pusô Bistro & Bar marks

the occasion with an indulgent spread of sumptuous Chinese cuisine, including roasted

Peking Duck, assorted Chinese cold cuts, dim sum, and traditional sweets like tikoy and

fortune cookies. Pusô Bistro & Bar’s Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet from January 24 to 26 is

at PHP1,600 net per person.

Dining guests may also take part in the time-honored dining tradition together with loved

ones through a Yee Sang or Prosperity Toss. Each ingredient in the Yee Sang symbolizes

an element of fortune for the family and it is believed that the higher the toss, the more

abundance that await for everyone in the table in the coming year. Guests dining at the

Lunar New Year Buffet in a group of at least six (6) persons will receive a free medium-sized

Yee Sang platter to enjoy.

Pusô Bistro & Bar’s Yee Sang platter is available from January 24 to 26 through a la carte at

PHP1,199 net per medium order (good for 4 to 5 persons) and PHP2,299 net per large order

(good for 6 to 7 persons).

Families and friends will revel in a festive Lunar New Year weekend to welcome the Year of

the Metal Rat at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu. For inquiries or reservations,

guests may call (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to [email protected]

For real-time updates, guests may follow @questhotelcebu and @pusobistro on Instagram;

and facebook.com/cebuquesthotel and facebook.com/pusobistro on Facebook.