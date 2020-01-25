CVFA wants football, futsal introduced to Mandaue City brgys

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The sport of football and futsal are about to have more presence in Mandaue City with the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) planning to extend their grassroots program to the 27 barangays there.

CVFA officers paid a courtesy visit to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes on Friday, January 24, 2020, to discuss their plans.

“Nag meet up mi ka mayor then discuss pud about possibilities sa futsal sa barangays og regarding plans nila pagtukod sa stadium,” said CVFA president Rodney Orale.

(We met with the mayor and discussed the possibilities of introducing futsal to the barangays and the city’s plans to build a stadium.)

Orale said that Cortes had advised them to meet with Mandaue’s City Sports Commission to further discuss the details of their programs on football and futsal.

He said they are still checking their schedules but will most probably have the meeting scheduled next week. Aside from that, they also needed time to prepare a presentation of the CVFA programs that they will present to the Commission.

As to the possibility of having a football field in Mandaue City, Mayor Cortes only knows of two areas in his city that can host football events—the football field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Barangay Canduman and the San Roque football field in Barangay Subangdaku, which is one of the oldest football fields in Cebu.

“As of now wala silay areas nga pwede magamit to host football events,” said Orale.

(As of now, they don’t have (government owned) areas that may be used to host football events.)

However, the mayor is very much willing to host football and futsal games in his city. / dcb