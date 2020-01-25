6 drug dealers nabbed with nearly P500K shabu in 2-day Lapu-Lapu operations

LAPU-LAPU City, Philippines — Six suspected drug dealers were arrested and nearly half a million pesos worth of suspected shabu were confiscated in three separate operations in two days by Lapu-Lapu City policemen.

The latest to fall was Sheldon Jarabe, 28, of Sitio Kawot in Barangay Mactan.

Police Major Narcisco Abapo, Mactan Police Station chief, said that they arrested Jarabe during a buy-bust operation at past 10 a.m. in the barangay.

Jarabe was caught with suspected shabu worth at least P7,000.

On Friday, January 24, 2020, at past 11 p.m., police handcuffed Merson Cebreros, a security guard, and his cohort, Noli Sostino, a construction worker, after they were caught with P447,440 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation at a subdivision in Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

A joint police team headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, City Intelligence Branch chief, conducted the operation against Cebreros of Barangay Buaya and Sostino of San Francisco, Camotes, whom they considered as a high value targets.

About a couple of hours earlier, Sucalit and his joint team arrested three drug personalities, Adrian Inso, 37, Richard Geraldez, 35 and Johnniver Canlas, 25, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

They were caught with suspected shabu worth P10,744./dbs