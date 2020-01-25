NU women’s basketball Coach: Big turnout for Cebu tryouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National University (NU) women’s basketball head coach, Pat Aquino, was delighted that more than a hundred women showed up on the first day of tryouts that he was conducting on the morning of Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Capitol Parish basketball gym.

“I’m just happy na merong ganito na turnout na first, I’ve been here a couple of times but not this big. This is the first time na sobrang laki. I’m just so happy na ganito na yong nangyayari ngayon sa basketball for women’s,” said Aquino, who is also the head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s or the Philippine women’s basketball team.

(I’m just happy that there is this kind of turnout. I’ve been here a couple of times but not this big. This is the first time that there’s a really big turnout. I’m just so happy that this is what’s happening now in the basketball for women.)

“I hope na tuloy tuloy, na marami pang ganito na magkaroon ng opportunity yong mga bata from here to go to Manila or to show them paano maglaro ng basketball,” added Aquino.

(I hope this will continue, that there will be more opportunity for the young ones from here to go to Manila or show them how to play basketball.)

According to Aquino, in just this morning’s tryout, he saw a lot of girls with potentials.

“Definitely maraming potential na mga babae, especially in Cebu na sabihin na nating sobrang panatiko sa basketball. And, I’ve seen so many na mga players, they have good moves right now. I’m just so happy na nakapunta ako dito, nakita ko, I’m just excited to have them on board para at least merong mga taga south,” said Aquino.

(Definitely there’s a lot of girls who have potential especially here in Cebu which we can say is a hardcore fan of basketball. And, I’ve seen so many players, they have good moves right now. I’m just happy to be here, I saw them and I’m excited to have them onboard so we can at least have players coming from the south.)

Aquino said he was excited to have them join the NU Lady Bulldogs, who are the six-time UAAP champions in women’s basketball.

“Definitely may makukuha. As far as I’m concerned, yong NU right now is trying to build up also yong high school program. It’s also a good farm team na for the national team for the Under 16, Under 18, siguro with all na makakita tayo ng mga may potential, puede tayong sumali sa mga ganong liga and which is it’s gonna help us, the women’s team, regarding ranking points for FIBA,” Aquino further said.

Aquino is also the sports program director for women’s basketball of the Samahang Basketbolista ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Aquino said that they had asked many of the girls who tried out today to return tomorrow but they were still accepting new applicants tomorrow at the same venue, but at an earlier time, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

They will have a final list by tomorrow of the girls whom they will be inviting to go to Manila, and further show their skills to Aquino’s coaching staff. It doesn’t mean though that they are already in.

“Pag hindi sila nakuha ngayon, doesn’t mean wala na silang pag-asa, it will come, just continue to work hard,” Aquino’s advice to girls who may not make it to the list.

Aquino thanks SBP Regional Director Rico Navarro and former University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors standout Jaby Bautista for assisting him in the two-day tryout.

Aside from Cebuanos, other girl hoopsters who tried out were from Leyte and Bohol./dbs