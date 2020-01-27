Policewoman in Bohol killed by husband

Cebu City, Philippines—A policewoman was allegedly shot dead by her husband who is also a policeman inside their home in Sitio Ingod, Barangay Centro, Tubigon, Bohol on Monday morning, January 27, 2020.

The couple were identified as Police Staff Sergeant Juliet Tuquib and Police Staff Sergeant Ariel Tuquib.

Police Captain Robert Luceras, chief of Tubigon police station, told CDN Digital that based on their initial investigation, it was Ariel who shot dead his wife after it was learned that the couple locked themselves in their room before gunshots were heard.

Lucernas said when they were able to respond in the area, they found the body of Juliet already lifeless and Ariel with a gunshot wound to the head.

Ariel is still in critical condition as of this posting and is at a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Lucernas said they are still conducting further investigation to verify the information that the couple allegedly shot each other. /bmjo