P8K fine for ‘Wang-Wang boy’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A fine of P8,000 will be slapped against Judiel Niño Cane, the college student who was caught for unauthorized use of sirens, or wang-wang, in a viral video.

Cane voluntarily surrendered to the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) Monday morning, January 27, 2020.

When interviewed by members of the media, Cane, a college student from Lapu-Lapu City, was tight-lipped on reports alleging that his companion seen on the video was the daughter of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

“Wala koy interes sa kinsay pasahero nako. Ang ako lang kay ako ang nakasala, ako lang (ang manubag),” Cane said.

(I’m not interested to tell everyone who the passenger is. I’m the only one who was at fault.)

However, Cane said he knew the daughter of Chan but did not drop any names.

“Kaila ko niya kay friends man mi,” he added.

According to Cane, it was curiosity that led him to breeze through the traffic in Lapu-Lapu City with his sirens on.

“Nadala ra ko sa akong pagkacurious,” he said.

Cane, accompanied by Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Officer Eduard Mendez and LTO-7 acting operations division head Flordiliza Monceda, also surrendered to authorities the siren equipment attached to the vehicle he was seen driving.

Monceda said Cane will be facing violations of Presidential Decree No. 96, or the unauthorized use of sirens by private vehicles, and reckless driving.

She said the penalty Cane will be paying amounts to a total of P8,087, as first offenses on both violations.

Monceda added that further judgment will be determined to see if there is a need to suspend the driver’s license of Cane.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 chief Vic Caindec said that the car Cane was seen driving was owned by the student’s family.

The LTO-7 chief also urged owners of private vehicles to detach sirens and blinkers since these are still considered a violation of PD No. 96. /bmjo