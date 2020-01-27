Power up your day with bananas

Maayong Buntag, Cebu! 🌞

Start your week right with a banana and a cup of warm water!

Bananas happen to provide numerous health benefits. Among other things, they help boost digestion and heart health due to their fiber and antioxidant content, according to healthline.com.

At the local market of Minglanilla town, southern Cebu, these Lakatan bananas are sold at P50 per kilo.

Be sure to eat one today!

#CDNDigital #PresyoMerkado