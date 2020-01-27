Capitol BAC reviews pending infra projects from 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Infrastructure projects of the Cebu provincial government funded by its 2019 budget are currently under review at the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC).

Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy, chairman of the infrastructure arm of the BAC, said they need to review the status of the 2019 projects before deciding on what to do with the projects.

Last January 16, 2020, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia split the BAC into two: infrastructure and goods and services.

Vincoy chairs the BAC for Infrastructures while Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre heads the BAC for Goods and Services.

“We are reviewing based on the invetory [of projects] that they [former BAC] handed to us. [From the review,] we will act accordingly whether it is for scheduling, for pre-bid or what,” Vincoy told CDN Digital in an interview on Monday, January 27, 2020.

In August 2019, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved a P1.3-billion supplemental budget. Around P800 million of which was allotted for infrastructure projects, including road concreting, water systems and government structures like covered courts and multi-purpose halls.

Vincoy said some of these projects are still subject for scheduling.

Vincoy added that they are also verifying if there are Capitol projects that overlap with projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). If there is any, Vincoy said the Capitol will withdraw and let the DPWH cover the implementation of those projects.

With the splitting of the BAC and her Committee dedicated for infrastructure projects, Vincoy said the Capitol will have separate people focused on the implementation of infrastructure projects and the Capitol services.

“Mas matutokan kung unsa tong kinahanglan nga madeliver nga mga projects whether these are barangay roads or provincial roads or school buildings,” Vincoy said.

Aside from the pending projects from 2019, Vincoy added that they are also awaiting procurement requests for the projects lined up in the 2020 budget.

The Capitol, this year, has a budget of P12 billion. Over 30 percent of the budget is allocated for economic services, which covers infrastructure development. /bmjo