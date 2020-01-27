IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Sitio Panagdait fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For six hours, over 500 residents were left homeless and one person, who was believed to be mentally ill, died after a fire suddenly broke in Sitio Panagdait, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City in the afternoon of January 26, 2020.

The residents of Sitio Panagdait was supposedly celebrating its fiesta in honor of Señor Santo Niño, however, its festivity turned into chaos after a certain Guillermo Canabe Jr., who was under the influence of illegal drugs, intentionally lit a butane-filled canister, which exploded and started the fire.

The fire victims are temporarily sheltered at the barangay’s evacuation center located some 200 meters from the fire-hit area.

Here are the scenes in the aftermath of the fire that hit Sitio Panagdait in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City:

