Kadaugan sa Mactan: Sen. Manny Pacquiao to portray Datu Lapulapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Former Senator Manny Pacquiao will portray Datu Lapulapu in the 504th Kadaugan sa Mactan next month, the Lapu-Lapu City government announced on Tuesday, March 25.

Lapu-Lapu Tourism Officer Garry Lao said in a press conference on Tuesday that the 8-time world boxing champion and boxing Hall of Famer will be portraying the event’s major role while Reyna Bulakna will be played by internet personality Habibi Liaging.

Meanwhile, they casted a local actor who will be portraying Ferdinand Magellan.

READ:

Since the celebration is in time of the campaign period for the midterm elections, and Pacquiao will be running as senator, Lao said that they also anticipate queries concerning the campaigning.

“But this thing that we can assure, the reenactment of our Kadaugan, will focus not on the personality who will be portraying but will focus on the celebration of our victory, the 504th Kadaugan sa Mactan,” Lao said.

He assured that the local government will honor the history and not for other purposes.

The theme of this year’s Kadaugan sa Mactan is “Celebrating Victory, Honoring History.”

The reenactment will start at 8 a.m. after the wreath laying ceremony on April 27.

Last year, the security at the Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City was strict considering that the guest speaker was President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

But this year, they invited Education Secretary Sonny Angara as guest speaker and the LGU is still waiting for his acceptance to grace the event.

“As to the strictness, as to the protocol, everybody can enter as long as musunod lang ta nga adunay hapsay ug kalinaw ang atong pagpahimutang, ipaniguro nato nga ang tanan, plastada,” Lao added.

Aside from the reenactment, the city government also prepared other events to enjoy the celebration such as the Sadsad sa Kadaugan, a street dance festival that will feature vibrant performances from the city’s 30 barangays, grouped into 10 contingents.

There will also be food and job fairs, talent competitions, and night performances for the city’s month-long celebration of Kadaugan sa Mactan.

The Kadaugan sa Mactan (Victory in Mactan) is a yearly celebration honoring the triumph of Datu Lapulapu and his warriors over Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan on April 27, 1521.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP