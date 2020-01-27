Ding How Dimsum House pioneers digital ordering system in Cebu

With its promise to upgrade customer dining experience, the second branch of Cebu’s dim sum pioneer, Ding How Dimsum House, is also the first restaurant to operate in the city using a digital ordering system.

The system allows customers to place their orders with ease as touch-screen monitors are strategically placed beside each of their tables.

Aside from placing an order, customers can view the menu, check the gallery of their signature dishes, read dim sum trivias, watch demonstrations on how their meal is being prepared and even learn the brand’s history.

Giving guests full control of their dining experience, they can also register their own account, review their bills and revisit their checkout history while enjoying the sumptuous meals that are served at the restaurant.

Ding How’s second branch located at Ayala Malls Central Bloc, IT Park is also their first branch to prepare orders while you wait to make sure that diners get freshly cooked meals and ensure The Harbour City Group’s commitment to serving high quality dim sum.

According to Steven Kokseng, Harbour City Group marketing manager, 15 to 20 minutes is the expected waiting time for customers to taste Ding How’s heirloom dishes.

He said that their digital system is connected to their point of sale system (POS) and a monitor that is located inside their kitchen.

Cebuanos can checkout Ding How’s newest branch at Ayala Malls Central Bloc, IT Park and experience the use of their touch-screen monitors.

The store has a total of 24 tables with each having its own touch screen monitors. It can accommodate a total of 120 guests at the same time.

Harbour City Group currently has 36 branches across the Visayas with all of its brands carrying the names Harbour City, Dimsum Break, Ding Qua Qua and Ding How Dimsum House.

Koskeng said they hope to also introduce the technology that they are now using at their Ding How Dimsum House to their other restaurants within the year while they also plan to open four new stores to bring the total number of stores that they operate to 40.

Two of their new branches will be opened in Metro Cebu while the two others will be opened in Butuan City and Tacloban City.

Ding How opened its first store along Colon Street in Cebu City in 1969. That was the time when they also introduced the steamed fried rice that is now a favorite among Cebuanos. Steamed rice is now served all throughout the day instead of just during lunchtime.

Their Colon Street branch was closed in 2004 to pave the way for its transfer to uptown Cebu City. Their first branch opened in 2017 to continue to offer the best dimsum house experience to their Cebuano patrons.

A second dimsum house was also opened at IT Park to especially cater to tech-savvy Cebuanos who wanted to explore the use of technology in their dinning experience.

