PRO-7 still waiting for replacements of relieved golf-playing officers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is still waiting for the replacements of the three police officers earlier relieved for playing golf.

Police Brigadier General Dominggo Cabillan, deputy director for administration told reporters this morning, January 27, 2020, that they are only waiting for the orders from Camp Crame on the assignment of the three officers.

Cabillan said that they could not yet give the names of the new officers as there was still no official order from their higher-ups. He however assured, that the positions won’t be vacated for long.

The incoming police officers will be filling in the posts of Police Colonel Dennis Artil, former regional controller; Police Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Bad-ang, former chief of finance services and Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, regional drug enforcement unit head.

Artil, Bad-ang, and Mayam were relieved from their posts after they were allegedly caught playing golf during weekdays which is a major violation.

Cabillan said that it is the hope of the entire regional police force that the replacements will strictly adhere to all policies and guidelines of the organization and the mandate of the chief police officer. /rcg