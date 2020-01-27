Butuan RG team dominates Sinulog Cup-Nat’l Rhythmic Gymnastics tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The gymnasts of Butuan RG dominated in the first ever Sinulog Cup-National Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament which ended on Sunday night, January 26, 2020, at the Robinson’s Galleria.

Butuan RG topped the medal tally with seven gold, one silver and two bronze medals (7-1-2).

Placing second was SDGC with a medal haul of 4-1-3 while rounding up the top 3 was the Academy of Cebu Gymnastics (ACG) Main with 3-3-3.

Completing the top 5 were AC RG with 3-0-1 and Euniverse RG with 1–6-5.

Also clinching one gold medal each were the gymnasts from VMCI, Dipolog, Margosatubig, Pink N’ Blue, Pagadian, Sto. Tomas RG, ACG Ormoc, LV RG and ACG.

Butuan RG’s gold medal haul was led by Reyanne T. Corvera who bagged four gold medals after she topped all of her categories.

Corvera is a member of the Butuan RG but comes to Cebu often as she is being coached by Darlene dela Pisa, the mother and first coach of Daniela Reggie dela Pisa who bagged a gold and two bronze medals in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

Corvera topped the hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon events of the Seniors A category. She scored 12.45 in the hoop, 10.875 in the ball, 11.675 in the clubs and 10.765 in the ribbon.

The rest of the gold medals of Butuan RG were contributed by Breccia Odtojan in the Pre Juniors A category. She scored 11.425 in the freehand, 11.05 in the rope and 10.325 in the ribbon.

Handing SDGC with three gilts was Amirah Gigante in the Developmental A category. She scored 10.875 in the freehand, 10.2 in the rope and 10.325 in the ribbon.

The remaining gold medal for SDGC was chipped in by Natalie Emeterio who scored 10.025 in the Developmental A hoop.

Gold medalists for ACG Main were Alexandria Cruz who had two via the Seniors B ball (10.425) and clubs (9.7); and Theresia Regner in the Juniors B category wherein she scored 11.45 in the clubs.

AC RG’s gold medals were bagged by Sophia Noval via the Developmental B freehand (8.525) and ball (8.575); and Hannah Goc-ong in the Pre Juniors A hoop where she tallied 10.05 points.

The tournament was organized by ACG and was supported by Philippine National Team head coach Dyanara Arandela, Cebu City Government, Cebu City Sports Center, Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros and the Cebu City Sports Commission.| dbs