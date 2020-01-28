Apriel Smith to submit application for Miss Universe Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The first Binibining Cebu winner Apriel Smith under the Aces and Queen Camp will be filing her application for Miss Universe Philippines on January 30, 2020 in Manila.

This was confirmed to CDN Digital by Danny Booc, managing director of Ozar Models and Smith’s mentor and manager.

The 5-foot-9 stunner from Cebu is trying her luck to compete for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 after winning Binibining Cebu last 2017.

“She will fly to Manila on the 29th. The submission of the application will be on the 30th. The screening will be on Feb 1. and the result will be on the same day,” said Booc.

In 2016, Smith, then 20 years old, joined the Binibining Pilipinas and was picked as part of the top 15. But she was not able to advance to the next round.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment. In 2016, she was then 20 years old, the youngest and the tallest candidate during that batch. She was advised to do come back in 2020. So this is it,” added Booc.

Before her momentous win as the first Binibining Cebu in 2017, Smith joined a couple of pageants in and outside of Cebu.

To name a few she was crowned Miss Dumanjug 2011, Miss Cebu City Olympics 2012, Sinulog Festival Queen 2012 and Miss Badian 2015. She was also third-runner up in the Miss Mandaue 2013 and first-runner up in the Reyna ng Aliwan 2017.

Smith has been hitting the gym and is following a strict diet plan in preparation for the application and screening for the Miss Universe Philippines. /bmjo