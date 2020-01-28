Towing Tank and Wave Basin Simulator inaugurated at University of Cebu – METC

The first Towing Tank and Wave Basin Simulator facility in the Philippines was inaugurated last January 24, 2020 at the University of Cebu – Maritime Education and Training Center (UC-METC).

Stakeholders from the academe, industry, government, and other sectors came to witness this new maritime simulation tool.

The Towing Tank and Wave Basin Simulator has been officially opened by Commission on Higher Education-Central Visayas (CHED-7) Director Maximo Aljibe; Research Project Team Leader, Engineer Jacklyn Antolihao-Descartina; and UC Administrator, Lawyer Manuel Elijah Sarausad.

Being the first-of-its-kind in the Philippines, this maritime facility will be used to carry out hydronamic tests for safer operations through simulating natural conditions with ship models which the academe and industry can benefit from.

“It is a noble call of CHED to be able to give our students access to quality education and global excellence; it is a grand notion to be able to produce citizens who are globally competent, conscious of present day realities, and is eager for change.” said Dr. Aljibe.

With the funding from the Commission on Higher Education, the project research team has been able to develop the facility, which will further raise the quality of education the UC-METC is providing its students.