CCPO to rank stations according to volume of confiscated drugs in a bid to boost effectiveness of war on drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All the 11 stations under Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be ranked starting this week, according to the volume of illegal drugs confiscated per week.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, chief of the CCPO, said this is done as part of his plan to create new programs that would boost the government’s ongoing war on drugs.

He said it is crucial to first identify the areas used as meet-up places of drug personalities as well as their storage places.

Soriano said that together with the commanders of each station, they will come up with appropriate programs that will help strengthen their drive to rid the city of illegal drugs and criminals.

He said there is no required target for each station, but they need to report their accomplishments and problem areas on a weekly basis so that effective countermeasures can be drawn up.

The ranking of the stations, however, will not determine their slots in the best to the worst ladder but rather, to point out specific problems that might need a different approach.

He said that aside from illegal drugs, they will also look into the crime incidents of the 11 stations’ area of responsibility.

Soriano said he strictly directed his policemen to identify which time of the day crimes usually happen in their areas.

“I want them to know by heart yung crime clock ng area of responsibility,” said Soriano.

Soriano said that knowing the different crime clocks of each station would mean immediate response to any alarm incidents.

On the other hand, Soriano reiterated that Cebu City is still a safe place to live in despite the decline of its ranking in the Safest City in the World online survey by Numbeo.

“Cebu CIty is safer than ever,” said Soriano. He said that the good feedback from the community after the recent Sinulog celebration would serve as proof. /rcg