Chinese New Year celebration continues with Chinatown in Mandani Bay
With great food, music, and cultural extravaganza, the Chinese New Year celebration continues in Mandani Bay as the growing world-class lifestyle destination showcases its own version of little Chinatown on February 1 at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery, F.E. Zuellig Avenue, Mandaue City.
Mandani Bay’s annual Chinese New Year celebration aims to provide the Filipino-Chinese community and the public an avenue to showcase their products and services with its Chinatown Food and Outdoor Market starting at 2 pm.
Later in the afternoon, Mandani Bay will host a by-invitation talk and consultation with renowned Feng Shui master Marites Allen.
Promoting Filipino-Chinese cultures and traditions, Mandani Bay will also stage a Chinese Cultural Show featuring local Cebuano artists which will cap off with a grand fireworks display, promising a day full of festivities and fun.
The event is open to the public and registration is free.
