‘You don’t like me? I don’t like you also,’ Dela Rosa tells US

MANILA, Philippines — “If you don’t like me, I don’t like you also.”

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Tuesday said that he will not demand the “rectification” of his cancelled US visa, saying that if the long-time Philippine ally does not want him within its territory, then the feeling is mutual.

The senator noted that the grant of visa is “a matter of privilege.”

“Hindi naman tayo mayabang na magdedemand. Kung ayaw mo, di huwag nyo (I am not so arrogant as to make demands. If you don’t like to give the visa, then fine). If you don’t like me, I don’t like you also,” he told reporters.

Dela Rosa confirmed earlier that his visa had been revoked by the United States for unspecified reasons, but he surmised that this had to do with alleged human rights violations emanating from the brutal anti-illegal drug operations when he was at the helm of the Philippine National Police.

The revocation prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately order the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the two nations unless the US “rectifies” the visa cancellation.

The issue was the subject of discussion in a meeting called by the Senate committee on foreign relations headed by Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Before attending the meeting, Dela Rosa was asked what concerns he would raise about the VFA.

“Wala man akong mai-raise dun dahil wala namang Amerikano doon… mga Filipino man yan (I have nothing to raise since there are no Americans there… they are all Filipinos there),” dela Rosa said.

But what would he say if there are Americans in the meeting? “Hey you, how dare you?” Dela Rosa said in jest.

