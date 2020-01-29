Awarding ceremony for Sinulog 2020 photo contest winners set on Feb. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Winners of the Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest will be formally recognized on Sunday, February 2, 2020, during the awarding ceremony that will be held at 6 p.m. at the Atrium of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

An exhibit of the winning entries will also be opened in the same venue, says a press release from Photo Contest Cluster Head Icky Salazar.

“This exhibit will be displayed in the mall for two weeks,” said Salazar.

Gerard Anthony Aguaviva was named grand prize winner in this year’s competition. The grand parade category went to Vincent Gllarde while Victor Kintanar won the fluvial/solemn procession and religious activities category.

Other winners include Robo Formacion – digital art photography, Eric Palmares – festival queen, Ed Kirby Buan – human interest, and Kim Bondoc – float/higante and puppeteers.

Judges in this year’s photo contest include professional photographers and ambassadors of leading camera brands. They are Rhonson Ng from Davao, Joe Galian from Manila, Per-Andre Hoffman from Germany and the ambassadors for Fuji, Nikon and Canon.

Also part of the panel of judges were George Cabig, a multi-awarded travel and fashion photographer representing the Federation of Philippine Photographers Foundation Inc (FPPF Inc), and Cebuano photography enthusiast Fr. Generoso Rebayla Jr. SVD, vice president for Administration of the University of San Carlos.

The judging process lasted at least 13 hours.

Salazar said the Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest Committee also partnered with Robinsons Galleria to have a suitable venue especially for their exhibit.

“The committee is thankful that we found the perfect sized room to fit all 5,410 entries for this year at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu. What we strived for this year was to allow appropriate spacing, lighting and display flow in order to aide our judges and make their difficult task easier in some way. Thankfully, the support of Robinsons Galleria Cebu was constantly present from beginning to end of the contest season and we look forward to having future photo contests judged in well ventilated and well lit spaces such as this.”