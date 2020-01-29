Oplan Kalinaw Talisay launched for intensified anti-illegal drugs drive

TALISAY CITY, Cebu, Philippines — In response to the statements of President Rodrigo Duterte on the rampant illegal problems in Talisay City, the city government has launched the Oplan Kalinaw Talisay on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that he has taken as a challenge the words of the President during the Sinulog Festival.

The Oplan Kalinaw Talisay is a replication of the program of the Davao City Police, which aims to have a multi-agency approach in solving the illegal drug trade.

The mayor said that the project is holistic in format, bringing together the government, police, and the community to address the roots of the illegal drug problems may it be poverty, lack of education, or helplessness.

“The project is addressing the root of the problem and bring together everyone to help in solving the problem on illegal drugs,” said the mayor.

The Oplan Kalinaw Talisay will bring the services of the government closer to the community, as well as involve the community in the campaign against illegal drugs. The project would strongly involve the barangays in the apprehension, detection, and rounding up of drug users, pushers, and the big drug lords.

The barangay chief will be asked to help in the intelligence network for the tracing of the drug trade pipeline.

While City Hall services such as medical and dental services are being brought closer to the barangays, the police will also accompany the program to discuss with the locals on the campaign against illegal drugs and how residents can help the police apprehend drug traders.

This is also one way to improve the chances of less drug-infested barangays to be drug-free.

“We are currently working on one barangay to have them drug-free. It is a mountain barangay and less infested than the rest,” he said.

The mayor hopes that the President will be able to appreciate the efforts of the city in solving its problem on illegal drugs.

Gullas said he will also be sending reports of the campaign to President Duterte so he will be apprised of the efforts of Talisay City in eradicating illegal drugs through Secretary Michael Dino, the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas. /rcg