It’s a green light for 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Economic and Development Authority – Investment Coordination Committee (Neda-ICC) has approved the implementation of the 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge.

With this development, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) can now proceed with the Detailed Engineering Design stage for the bridge.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) will be the lead implementing agency of the project. Jica will also grant a P3-billion loan to fund the project’s construction.

The 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge, which costs around US$ 57.69 million, or roughly P3 billion, is composed of two components – the 402-meter linear bridge and the Mandaue Coastal Road.

Neda, in a press statement, stated that the committee greenlighted a total of eight big ticket projects.

Aside from the 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge, the NEDA-ICC also approved the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) 4, EDSA Greenways Project, the Maritime Safety Enhancement Program by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project, Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project, Capas-Botolan Road Project, and the Panay-Guimaras-Negros (PGN) Island Bridges Project by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

They also approved the Change in Scope and Cost of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project; and the Extensions in Loan Validity and Implementation Period and Increase in Cost of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project.

The statement also quoted Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia saying that the administration is expected to “roll out as many projects to ease congestion and spread economic growth”.

The 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge is part of Build, Build, Build – the Duterte administration’s flagship program. /bmo