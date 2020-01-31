Cebu’s PADS team eyes paradragon title in dragonboat race in France

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After clinching the title of the first paradragon category of the 14th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Nations Championships in Pattaya, Thailand last August, Cebu’s Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Dragonboat Racing Team is setting its sights on another record this year.

The PADS paddlers will compete in the first-ever paradragon category of the 12th IDBF Club Crew World Championships in Aix Le Biens, France which will be held from August 24 to 30, 2020.

“This year we will be focusing on the world championship in France because it will be a first (paradragon category) in the Club Crew World Championships. We aim to claim the first title,” said John Paul “JP” Maunes, founder of PADS and team manager of the PADS Dragonboat Racing Team.

The IDBF holds two world championships, according to Maunes, one for the national teams and one for the clubs.

“We are aiming for this because not only is this historic for the IDBF, but we will be bringing the name of Cebu as we will be competing as PADS Dragonboat Racing Team because this is a club competition,” Maunes said.

Unlike last year’s world championships for the national teams where they were the lone entry in the Paradragon category, PADS might now have plenty of opponents as a number of other countries had already signified their intention to compete as they did not have to be a national team selection.

Paradragon category

And, Maunes is delighted that IDBF is now making the paradragon category as part of its races.

“We are very happy with this development that the paradragon division is slowly becoming a mainstream in IDBF, and we are honored to be part of this developmental journey,” said Maunes.

The IDBF has used the photo of the PADS team on the IDBF race bulletin which Maunes said was something to be proud of.

“We are truly honored because this means that we have set the standards high for the Paradragon category. It makes us feel proud,” said Maunes.

The Club Crew Championships will not be the only international race for the PWD paddlers as they will also be competing in the DBS International Dragonboat Races in Singapore on May 30, 2020. This will be their first international race for the year.

While their first race this year will be on March 29 via the first leg of the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) Regatta at the Manila Bay.

Aside from the competitions, PADS will also be organizing a couple of events.

First up would be the first Bugsay 2020 International Aquatic Sporting Event on April 24-25 at the Lapu-Lapu Millennium Park located under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

This will be in cooperation with the MNM Foundation and the Lapu-Lapu City government as part of the celebration of the Kadaugan sa Mactan.

A week after, PADS will hold the 1st Camotes International Dragonboat Festival at the Lake Danao on Camotes Island on May 2 and 3. This will be in partnership with the local government of San Francisco, Camotes.

The PADS Dragonboat Racing Team will then cap their year with the PDBF championship leg on December 5 at the Manila Bay./dbs