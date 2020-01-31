Four PUIs are monitored in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials in Central Visayas are now monitoring four Chinese nationals suspected of having the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV-ARD).

These four PUIs or patients under investigation in the region had been confined in government-run hospitals in Cebu City, said Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

According to the Department of Health, PUIs are persons admitted after they showed symptoms of 2019-nCoV-ARD, and have traveled to and from Wuhan City in Hubei province, China.

Based on the latest situation report from the DOH, a total of 31 suspected cases of 2019-nCoV-ARD were recorded since January 12, in which one was confirmed positive.

As of Friday, January 31, 2020, twenty-three patients under investigation (PUIs) are confined in several hospitals in the country.

The four PUIs in Central Visayas are among the 31 suspected cases of 2019 n-CoV-ARD.

According to data from DOH-7, three of the PUIs are males while one is a female, all of whom are Chinese nationals.

The ages of the male PUIs in Central Visayas are 19, 36, and an infant at 1 year old. The female PUI, on the other hand, is 24 years old.

DOH-7 also disclosed that they recently discharged a Chinese national confined in Bohol after he tested negative of having the disease.

Nineteen of the 23 PUIs are admitted in hospitals in Metro Manila while four in Western Visayas, one in Eastern Visayas, one in MIMAROPA, one in Northern Mindanao, and one in Davao.

A 38-year-old Chinese female from Wuhan City tested positive of the 2019-nCoV-ARD, becoming the first confirmed case in the Philippines./dbs