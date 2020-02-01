AntiCoronaBouquet for Valentine’s Day!

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The love month has officially started.

While many may have already started planning the best Valentines Day gift for their loved ones, this Cagayan de Oro City native shares a practical and more meaningful gift to give away especially with the coronavirus scare that is now affecting Cebu and the rest of the country.

Rigel Thomas Morre, who now works as a video creator in Cebu, shared his #AntiCoronaBouquet in a photo which he posted on Facebook on January 30, 2020.

His bouquet is not the ordinary ordinary flower bouquet or food bouquet that we would often see on flower shops and specialty stores. Instead, this consist of a variety of flowers paired with a face mask, three small boxes of germicidal soaps, three bottles of hand sanitizer and three bottles of alcohol.

“Nakabasa man gud ko ato na naa nay confirmed case of (the 2019) n-CoV diri sa Pilipinas labon na diris Cebu, unya hapit na baya Valentine’s Day. So, mao to ka huna huna kog unsaon nalang ang valentines kung na virus outbreak. Charot! So, mao tong imbis bulak ihatag, alcohol, face masks og sabon nalang ihatag, the Anti-Corona Bouquet,” said Morre, 22.

(I read from news reports on the first confirmed case of the 2019 n-CoV in the country where in the patient was said to have also visited Cebu’s (airport). I thought of the idea because I could not imagine what Valentines Day would be like if we are have a virus outbreak here. This is the reason why I though of the Anti-Corona Bouquet that includes alcohol, face masks and soap bars.)

Moore said that he also wanted to lighten up the mood of people who have started to become very scared of the 2019-nCoV.

“Lingaw lingaw lan jud na, pero if sugod nis isa ka trend sa business then why not. Kinahanglan man jud na ron alcohol og sabon og masks hahah,” adds Morre.

(This was just done for fun but if this leads to a new business trend, then why not. It cannot be denied that we really need alcohol, soap and masks nowadays.)

Morre, who spent around P600, for his #AntiCoronaBouquet is looking forward to giving this unique bouquet to his girfriend, Andrea, on Valentine’s Day with maybe a couple of add ons. /dcb