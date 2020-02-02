Just got into a fight with your partner? Here are some quick fixes to get your relationship on track

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Experiencing bad days in your relationships?

Feeling tired and had enough? Think again.

In every relationship, it is normal to get into fights, but break-ups should never be a solution to this kind of problem.

Here’s what you should not do after every fight that might put your relationship in grave danger.

Acknowledge that something happened— don’t act dumb. Stop acting that there’s nothing wrong when in fact there is. Always keep in mind that in order for you to fix it you should know what the problem is in the first place.

Don’t take too long in resolving it— yes, giving time to let the situation to cool down is one of the best options to fix the problem, but don’t take too long. Taking too long can also make the other person think that you are not willing to fix it anymore and can even make the thing bigger.

Say sorry— if you are at fault, just apologize. It’s as simple as that.

Accept the apology — yes, saying sorry is hard and accepting it can sometimes even be harder. But to start moving forward learn to accept the apology— if it’s sincere, okay?

Talk it out— once you are ready, stop with the silent treatment. That’s only gonna boil your partner’s head in thinking about what’s going on. They are not psychics that can read what’s on your mind.

If you know that your relationship is more than a petty fight or a misunderstanding, then don’t end it that easily.

Fight for it if you think it is still the right thing to do. /dbs