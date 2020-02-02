Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest winners named; photos are on exhibit at Robinsons Galleria Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From out of over 4,000 entries, judges have picked out 53 of the best photos that did not only depict the essence of the Sinulog Festival but are also visually appealing to constitute this year’s winners of the Sinulog photo contest.

Moreover, photographers who took part in the Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest have shown discipline, unlike in previous years that were marked with rowdiness, as photographers crossed into the spaces intended only for contingents as they j0stled for space to take their best shots.

“Photographers were very cooperative (this year),” said Icky Salazar, one of the cluster heads for this year’s Sinulog Photo Contest, at the sidelines at the opening of the exhibit for the contest’s winners on Sunday.



Salazar told CDN Digital that it was such an amazing Sinulog Photo Contest run for them this year during the awarding ceremony of this year’s Sinulog Photo Contest winners at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest had many firsts, one of which was the introduction of a new category, digital art photography.

“Also, first time this year nga walay nag away (there was no fights), and that for us is a good sign,” said Salazar.

Before Sunday’s awarding ceremony, judges clustered the photos as they shifted through the over 4,000 photos.

Ted Madamba, one of the cluster heads, said the multiple judging rounds was an innovation introduced this year.

“We invited no less than ambassadors from international camera brands. One of the innovations was also the three rounds of judging,” said Madamba.

Under this set up, each judge was made to choose 500 photos. The judges then pooled in the photos that they all picked out. From these common photos, they extracted the top 15 photos per category, from where they picked the winners.

Here is the complete list of winners in the different categories:

Overall winners:

1st Prize – Gerard Anthony Aguaviva

2nd Prize – Jose Teresito Ybanez

3rd Prize – Marc Daniel Yabnez

Sinulog Parade category:

1st – Vincent Gallarde

2nd – Adrian Vilbar

3rd – John Angeles

4th – Maria Elizabeth Ybanez

5th – Jennifer Elaine Sarmiento

6th – Marc Daniel Ybanez

7th – Lucil Montermoso

8th – Ulysses Rallon

9th – Jose Teresito Ybanez

10th – Dan Douglas Ong

Fluvial-Solemn Procession Religious Activities category:

1st – Victor Kintanar

2nd – Chuck Birley Arnoco

3rd – Robo Formacion

4th – Chris Jude Orbeta

5th – Amiel Jules Pinon

6th – Ramir Duhino

7th – Rene Antonio Ybanez

8th – Rafael Salvador Ybanez

9th – Michael Lim Siy

10th – Rosever Banaay

Float/Higante and Puppeteers category:

1st – Kim Bondoc

2nd – Claudio Monceda

3rd – Marc Daniel Ybanez

4th – Erwin Lim

5th – Raymund Nillas

6th – Angelo Miguel Sanchez

7th – April Ong

8th – Rolando Pascua

9th – Kim Bondoc

10th – Reynante Opada

Human Interest category:

1st – Ed Kirby Buan

2nd – Rene Antonio Ybanez

3rd – Victor Kintanar

4th – Chubby Atillo

5th – Harold Ong

6th – Anthony Navarre

7th – Erick John Cuevas

8th – Daniel Ybanez

9th – Marc Daniel Ybanez

10th – Vincent Gallarde

Festival Queen category:

1st – Eric Palmares

2nd – Daniel Ybanez

3rd – Robo Formacion

4th – Michol Sanchez

5th – Daniel Ybanez

6th – Dave Lerio

7th – Reginald de Guia

8th – Eric Palmares

9th – Michol Sanchez

10th – Jason Rojas

Digital Art Photography category:

1st – Robo Formacion

2nd – Lucil Montermoso

3rd – RRubie Ann Agcol

4th – Oscar Machacon, Jr

5th – Charles Chamberlaine Jr

6th – Michol Sanchez

7th – Ed Kirby Buan

8th – Angelo Miguel Sanchez

9th – Poh Lim II

10th – Kimberly Mendero

For the grand prize, the first place winner took home P100,000; second prize P50,000; and third prize P30,000.

For the ten winners in each category, the first place prize was at P30,000; second place, P20,000; third place, P15,000; fourth place, P10,000; fifth place, P5,000; and the rest of the winners, P2,000 each.

The photos are open for public viewing at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City from February 2 until February 4, 2020. /elb