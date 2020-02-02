Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest winners named; photos are on exhibit at Robinsons Galleria Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — From out of over 4,000 entries, judges have picked out 53 of the best photos that did not only depict the essence of the Sinulog Festival but are also visually appealing to constitute this year’s winners of the Sinulog photo contest.
Moreover, photographers who took part in the Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest have shown discipline, unlike in previous years that were marked with rowdiness, as photographers crossed into the spaces intended only for contingents as they j0stled for space to take their best shots.
“Photographers were very cooperative (this year),” said Icky Salazar, one of the cluster heads for this year’s Sinulog Photo Contest, at the sidelines at the opening of the exhibit for the contest’s winners on Sunday.
Salazar told CDN Digital that it was such an amazing Sinulog Photo Contest run for them this year during the awarding ceremony of this year’s Sinulog Photo Contest winners at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
The Sinulog 2020 Photo Contest had many firsts, one of which was the introduction of a new category, digital art photography.
“Also, first time this year nga walay nag away (there was no fights), and that for us is a good sign,” said Salazar.
Before Sunday’s awarding ceremony, judges clustered the photos as they shifted through the over 4,000 photos.
Ted Madamba, one of the cluster heads, said the multiple judging rounds was an innovation introduced this year.
“We invited no less than ambassadors from international camera brands. One of the innovations was also the three rounds of judging,” said Madamba.
Under this set up, each judge was made to choose 500 photos. The judges then pooled in the photos that they all picked out. From these common photos, they extracted the top 15 photos per category, from where they picked the winners.
Here is the complete list of winners in the different categories:
Overall winners:
1st Prize – Gerard Anthony Aguaviva
2nd Prize – Jose Teresito Ybanez
3rd Prize – Marc Daniel Yabnez
Sinulog Parade category:
1st – Vincent Gallarde
2nd – Adrian Vilbar
3rd – John Angeles
4th – Maria Elizabeth Ybanez
5th – Jennifer Elaine Sarmiento
6th – Marc Daniel Ybanez
7th – Lucil Montermoso
8th – Ulysses Rallon
9th – Jose Teresito Ybanez
10th – Dan Douglas Ong
Fluvial-Solemn Procession Religious Activities category:
1st – Victor Kintanar
2nd – Chuck Birley Arnoco
3rd – Robo Formacion
4th – Chris Jude Orbeta
5th – Amiel Jules Pinon
6th – Ramir Duhino
7th – Rene Antonio Ybanez
8th – Rafael Salvador Ybanez
9th – Michael Lim Siy
10th – Rosever Banaay
Float/Higante and Puppeteers category:
1st – Kim Bondoc
2nd – Claudio Monceda
3rd – Marc Daniel Ybanez
4th – Erwin Lim
5th – Raymund Nillas
6th – Angelo Miguel Sanchez
7th – April Ong
8th – Rolando Pascua
9th – Kim Bondoc
10th – Reynante Opada
Human Interest category:
1st – Ed Kirby Buan
2nd – Rene Antonio Ybanez
3rd – Victor Kintanar
4th – Chubby Atillo
5th – Harold Ong
6th – Anthony Navarre
7th – Erick John Cuevas
8th – Daniel Ybanez
9th – Marc Daniel Ybanez
10th – Vincent Gallarde
Festival Queen category:
1st – Eric Palmares
2nd – Daniel Ybanez
3rd – Robo Formacion
4th – Michol Sanchez
5th – Daniel Ybanez
6th – Dave Lerio
7th – Reginald de Guia
8th – Eric Palmares
9th – Michol Sanchez
10th – Jason Rojas
Digital Art Photography category:
1st – Robo Formacion
2nd – Lucil Montermoso
3rd – RRubie Ann Agcol
4th – Oscar Machacon, Jr
5th – Charles Chamberlaine Jr
6th – Michol Sanchez
7th – Ed Kirby Buan
8th – Angelo Miguel Sanchez
9th – Poh Lim II
10th – Kimberly Mendero
For the grand prize, the first place winner took home P100,000; second prize P50,000; and third prize P30,000.
For the ten winners in each category, the first place prize was at P30,000; second place, P20,000; third place, P15,000; fourth place, P10,000; fifth place, P5,000; and the rest of the winners, P2,000 each.
The photos are open for public viewing at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City from February 2 until February 4, 2020. /elb
