USC Lady Warriors bag CESAFI 2020 women’s futsal title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos Women’s Futsal team is the champion of the CESAFI 2020 Futsal competition after they swept their games against two other teams in the college division.

The Lady Warriors kept a 4-0 win-loss slate to bag the championship title.

Right behind them were the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars who finished 2 – 2, both losses inflicted by the Lady Warriors.

USC Lady Warrior’s Kiara Amarga finished as the MVP of the College division./dbs