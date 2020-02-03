5 high risks prisoners bolt NegOr prison

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental –Five high risk inmates, including three facing rape, murder and illegal possession of firearms charges, escaped from the Manjuyod District Jail at 5:30 a.m. today, February 3, 2020.

Senior Jail Officer 1 Christopher Sarsuelo, of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), identified in his report to the Manjuyod Police Office the escapees as Janly Callao, 39, and Julan Paculanang, 30; and Lito Pedro, 49, who were detained for rape; Ronnie Flores, 25, accused for illegal possession of firearms; and Joseph Casido, 24, accused of murder.

According to Sarsuelo, they discovered at around 5:30 this morning that the wall near the ceiling of cell number 2 was already destroyed. A head count of prisoners was conducted and five inmates were missing.

Two tracker teams were formed by Police Colonel Julian Entoma director of the Negros Oriental Police Office (NOPPO) to recapture the five escapees.

“Composed na siya sa mobile force, Manjuyod police ug other neighboring towns ilabi na sa hometown sa mga akusado (specially in the hometowns of the prisoners). Kinahanglan makuha pagbalik kay pulos mga ngilgig ug mga kaso ang mitakas (They have to be recaptured because they are accused of serious crimes),” Entoma told CDN Digtal in an interview on Monday morning. /elb