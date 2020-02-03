Talisay cops conducting hot pursuit operation against killers of ex-barangay tanod

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to identify and arrest the suspects who shot dead a former barangay tanod who was driving his tricycle along Sitio Laray, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, Cebu past 11 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Patrolman Maximo Petalcorin, desk officer of Talisay City police station, said they are now checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages near the area where the victim identified as Wilfred Ornopea, 58, from Sitio Laray, Barangay San Roque, was attacked.

He said that investigators are also looking into the background of Ornopea including the persons he could be in conflict with.

Petalcorin said Ornopea was on his way to Barangay Inayawan carrying one passenger he picked up in Barangay Tabunok, when two men onboard a motorcycle came up on the left side of the victim’s vehicle.

The back rider then pulled out a gun and shot Ornopea several times before heading north after the victim fell from his tricycle.

The passenger, who was unhurt in the attack, then rushed out of the vehicle to get help.

The scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) team said Ornopea was hit on the head -which caused his instantaneous death- and other parts of his body. They also recovered four empty shells of a still undetermined firearm from the crime scene.

According to Petalcorin, they are yet to determine the possible motive of the daytime attack but are also verifying reports that the victim had received death threats while serving as a barangay tanod in 2019.

The police said Ornopea was a dedicated barangay watchman who has apprehended several notorious criminals which could be linked to his killing. /rcg