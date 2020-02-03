Angel Fire talks about belly dancing on CDNPlay!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Angel Fire talks about their recent Your Moment experience on national TV in the latest episode of CDNPlay.

Three of its members, Aera Mai Kissia Cruz, March Biscocho and, Anna Michelle Buot graced the show in their full belly dancing costume.

“There were four rounds, it was the first moment, moment of choice, moment of power and grand moment, we were only up to the third stage pero okay nasad at least naka suway,” said March.

In their last performance, they made sure to leave a lasting impression with their super hot fire performance.

But before setting the national stage on fire for three rounds, they too had their fair share of struggles along the way.

“Nag lisod gyud mi especially with our practices because most of our members are students,” adds March.

During the show, Michelle shared how one can learn and perform proper belly dancing.

“Lisod ang belly dancing kaysa hip-hop ma learn ra through videos but ang belly dancing it needs muscle memory, pagpa humok sa lawas ug unsaon pag lock sa chest. Takes a lot of practice and training gyud,” says Michelle.

Angel Fire may have failed to advance to the grand show but the ladies are not backing down.

“We are looking for more members to be part of our group, belly dancing is not a simple dance genre but it requires commitment gyud,” added March. /rcg