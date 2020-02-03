De Leon to promoted officers: Be humble always

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Be humble always, this is just but temporary in life.”

This was the advice of Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to the newly promoted police officers that were donned this morning, February 3, 2020, at the PRO-7 grounds in Camp Sergio Osmeña along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

De Leon has approved the promotion to full-fledged Colonel of then Police Lieutenant Colonel Josefino Ligan and Police Lieutenant Hector Grijaldo, Jr.

Amid the celebrations brought about by the occasion, De Leon reminded the two officers – who headed the regional investigation and detection management division (RIDMB) and regional mobile force battalion (RMFB), respectively – that the promotion bears greater responsibility.

“Leadership is not always being the best. Leadership is about making others better,” said De Leon.

He added that while the policemen continue to climb the ladder of their career, they should not forget that there is more to it than just a higher rank.

Being humble after all the awards and promotions would align the focus of the police not to his position but to that of the organization in service to others, said De Leon.

De Leon also praised and reminded the seven other policemen who were awarded Medalya ng Kagalingan and Medalya ng Papuri based on their excellent performance and the good acts they have shown, to keep on following the policies mandated by the national headquarters.

Those who received the Medalya ng Kagalingan were Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal, director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) and his men including Police Lieutenant Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo; Police Captain Gereon Item; Police Staff Sergeant Joel Orapa; Police Corporal Enrique Ceedoza and Police Corporal Elton Jan Fuentes.

Patrolwoman Michelle Garcia, of Carcar City police station, was awarded the Medalya ng Papuri for breastfeeding the baby of couple Romenick and Dailyn Melecio.

The baby was abandoned after Romenick was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and burning her inside their home.

“Strive hard and overstretch your talent,” said De Leon.

In previous reports, De Leon said the PRO-7 will recognize police officers whose genuine service to others made them stand out. /rcg