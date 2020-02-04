Prisaa Regional Meet postponed due to nCov scare

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials of the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) in Region 7 have decided to postpone the Prisaa Regional Meet in Central Visayas as a precautionary measure against the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCov.

The postponement was decided during the Prisaa-7 Board meeting this morning, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, presided by its president, Father Vicente L. Uy, who is also the Prisaa national chairman.

They decided to take precautionary measures amidst the ongoing scare of the 2019-nCov in Central Visayas.

The multi-sporting event for private colleges and universities was supposed to be hosted by Cebu City this weekend, February 8 and 9, 2020.

The meet was supposed to be a selection for Prisaa-7’s representative to the Prisaa National Finals slated for April in Tuguegarao.

Participants of the meet are winners of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), and selections from Bohol and Dumaguete. /rcg