DOLE to Employers:Ensure coronavirus free workplaces

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued a Labor Advisory urging establishments to implement precautionary measures against the possible spread of the 2019-novel coronavirus (NCoV).

Salome Siaton, DOLE Central Visayas director, said that the advisory which was signed by Secretary Silvestre Bello III on January 31, 2020, sets the guidelines on how to deal with employees, who manifest the symptoms of the 2019-nCoV like fever and cough.

DOLE is also urging establishments, especially those are frequently visited by tourists, to identify an isolation or quarantine room.

“In the event that the worker is suspected of having the 2019-nCoV, the employer shall provide the worker with a face mask to prevent the risk of spreading the infection, then isolate the worker immediately in a separate (and) well-ventilated room in the workplace (and) away from the (other) workers,” Siaton said.

Siaton said that the employer is also required to immediately report to health authorities and refer the worker suspected with 2019-nCoV infection to the nearest hospital or health facility.

Workers who will be recommended to undergo the 14-day quarantine period should be made to avail of sick and vacation leaves.

In the event that said worker no longer have the sufficient number of leave credits, Siaton said that they should be allowed to go on leave without pay. She is also asking employers to come up with special arrangement with their sick employees as a humanitarian consideration.

As a precautionary measure, DOLE is also asking the management sector to conduct information dissemination among their employees especially on the transmission of the virus.

Establishments should also observe cleanliness and regularly disinfect their work areas to reduce the exposure of their employees to animals that might be a carrier of the virus and to make sure that they consume meals that were properly cooked.

Siaton also encourages the use of face masks especially for employees who are exposed to sick people while they are also advised to observe proper hygiene and take food supplements and vitamins to boost their immune systems. / dcb