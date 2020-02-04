De Leon sees marked improvement in Tangke, Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The infamous Barangay Tangke in Talisay City, where persons allegedly involved in the sale of illegal drugs reign, is now peaceful.

This is according to Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) after weeks of closely monitoring the area in light of President Rodrigo Duterte’s comments about the rampant trade of illegal substances there.

De Leon said he is satisfied with the result of the plans they have made and the consistency of the police operations to arrest illegal drug personalities in the area.

“At 9’oclock in the evening, yung lugar kung saan namumugad, ngayon ay ang linis na,” De Leon.

Since the comment of Duterte, De Leon said that the Talisay police in coordination with the city government has conducted simultaneous buy-bust operations which led to the arrest of several drug personalities.

In the latest count, there were already 118 drug personalities arrested and at least P8.8 million worth of illegal drugs confiscated.

According to De Leon, they have implemented several strategies in order to address the problem which included the deployment of 30 augmented police personnel who are now making rounds specifically in Barangay Tangke.

De Leon said they will keep on implementing different strategies until all those who are involved with illegal drugs will be put to jail.

“We make sure that if they don’t stop they get jailed or suffer the consequence,” said De Leon. /rcg